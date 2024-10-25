Short Interest in Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Increases By 1,268.8%

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 1,268.8% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Engie Brasil Energia Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EGIEY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,620. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.57. Engie Brasil Energia has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $9.62.

Get Engie Brasil Energia alerts:

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter. Engie Brasil Energia had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 41.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Engie Brasil Energia will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasil Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasil Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.