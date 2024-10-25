Short Interest in Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY) Drops By 94.9%

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the September 30th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Stock Performance
Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.27. The stock had a trading volume of 11,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,360. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63. Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $20.47.
Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.0558 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
