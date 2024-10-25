Short Interest in Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX) Grows By 968.9%

Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,200 shares, a growth of 968.9% from the September 30th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carmell stock. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Carmell at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Carmell alerts:

Carmell Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTCX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 464,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,069. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. Carmell has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $4.31.

Carmell Company Profile

Carmell ( NASDAQ:CTCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Carmell Corporation operates as a bio-aesthetics company. The company utilizes Carmell Secretome to support skin and hair health. Its Carmell Secretome consists of growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from tissue banks. The company also developed a microemulsion formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul Fourteen, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carmell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carmell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.