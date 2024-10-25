Short Interest in BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVAL) Rises By 275.0%

BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance
DVAL stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $14.17. 636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,377. BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46.
About BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF
