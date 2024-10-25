Short Interest in BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Expands By 3,400.0%

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 3,400.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS BABB traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.76. 1,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,875. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.03. BAB has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. BAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products.

