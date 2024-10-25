Short Interest in Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Declines By 66.3%

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the September 30th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Atlas Copco Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.90. 503,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 16.59%. On average, analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.