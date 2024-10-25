Short Interest in Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE) Decreases By 79.8%

Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a drop of 79.8% from the September 30th total of 219,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Alternus Clean Energy Stock Performance

ALCE traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.47. 57,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,808. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20. Alternus Clean Energy has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $272.25.

Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter.

Alternus Clean Energy Company Profile

Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

