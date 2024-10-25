Short Interest in AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Expands By 4,100.0%

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 4,100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
AB Electrolux (publ) Trading Up 4.0 %
OTCMKTS ELUXY traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.00. AB Electrolux has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.93.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
