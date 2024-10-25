Short Interest in AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Expands By 4,100.0%

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 4,100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

AB Electrolux (publ) Trading Up 4.0 %

OTCMKTS ELUXY traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.00. AB Electrolux has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances worldwide. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

