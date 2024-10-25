Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the September 30th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sharps Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STSS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 34,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,845. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.17. Sharps Technology has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $18.15.

Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

