SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX) Short Interest Up 2,285.7% in October

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 2,285.7% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ GINX traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $26.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,964. The firm has a market cap of $70.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.82. SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.17.

Get SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF alerts:

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

About SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF

The SGI Global Enhanced Income ETF (GINX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of global companies while employing a put-and-call options strategy. The fund seeks to generate income from dividends and selling short-term options. GINX was launched on Feb 29, 2024 and is issued by Summit Global Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.