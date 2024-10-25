ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $1,071.00 at Citigroup

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Citigroup from $1,068.00 to $1,071.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOW. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $825.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.33.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW traded down $4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $952.42. 851,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $548.44 and a 52 week high of $979.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $880.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $795.09. The firm has a market cap of $196.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total value of $652,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,924. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,450,447 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $11,030,000. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 387,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,712,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $2,679,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

