ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $950.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $820.00 to $950.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $900.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.22.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $4.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $961.17. The company had a trading volume of 120,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,915. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $880.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $795.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $548.44 and a 12 month high of $979.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total transaction of $652,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,924. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $822.00, for a total transaction of $110,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,850,474. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total value of $652,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,924. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,450,447. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $11,030,000. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 387,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,679,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,882,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 375.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

