SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $73.71 and last traded at $71.49, with a volume of 23530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.12.

The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.08 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $4,108,960.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,504,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,488,637.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 27,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $1,850,234.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,649,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,193,455.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $4,108,960.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,504,285 shares in the company, valued at $505,488,637.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,582 shares of company stock valued at $8,942,405 over the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,291,000 after purchasing an additional 222,631 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $14,172,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,787,000. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 116,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 63,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in SEI Investments by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 145,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 58,808 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.78 and its 200 day moving average is $67.37.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

