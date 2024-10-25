SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on SecureWorks from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SCWX

SecureWorks Price Performance

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.99. SecureWorks has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $9.76.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $82.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.98 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. Research analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the second quarter worth $121,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $449,000. 14.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.