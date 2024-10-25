Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 45,500 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,500 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.21% of International Money Express worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in International Money Express by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in International Money Express by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its holdings in International Money Express by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Money Express by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in International Money Express by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMXI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on International Money Express in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price target on International Money Express from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on International Money Express from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $23.28.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $171.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.89 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

