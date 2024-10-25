Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $26.58 Million Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.71% of Silicon Laboratories worth $26,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 8.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $97,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,725. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 2.5 %

SLAB opened at $113.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.53. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $154.91.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.18 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 36.53% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.