Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87,000 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for approximately 1.9% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $53,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $915,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3,197.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 204,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,945,000 after purchasing an additional 198,169 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 384.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $216.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.59. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.73 and a twelve month high of $224.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $5,227,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,963,149.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total value of $5,227,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,963,149.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,938,374.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,386 shares of company stock valued at $28,112,824. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

