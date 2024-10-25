Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 218 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 25,520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Rogco LP acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $52.28 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $37.52 and a 52-week high of $52.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

