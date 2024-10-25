Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,664 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGC opened at $208.92 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $145.94 and a one year high of $210.83. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.00.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

