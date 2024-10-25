Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAB. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 127,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 51.2% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 32,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 75,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB opened at $26.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average of $26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $28.12.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

