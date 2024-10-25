Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 237.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in TransUnion by 963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in TransUnion by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU opened at $106.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $113.17.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is -29.37%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $248,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,047.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 2,900 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $248,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,047.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $90,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,268,966.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,729 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRU. Barclays upped their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TransUnion from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransUnion from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.53.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

