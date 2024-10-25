Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Acquires 75 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 546.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,253,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,682,000 after buying an additional 1,904,899 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $210,815,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 41,235.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 939,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,652,000 after purchasing an additional 937,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Zoetis by 7,608.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,874,000 after purchasing an additional 824,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,235,000 after purchasing an additional 414,605 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE ZTS opened at $181.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

