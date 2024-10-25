SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stake Lifted by Coerente Capital Management

Coerente Capital Management raised its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,749 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. SAP comprises about 4.9% of Coerente Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in SAP were worth $26,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in SAP by 113.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in SAP by 21.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in SAP by 18.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in SAP by 9.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.33.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $238.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $292.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.27. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $130.63 and a fifty-two week high of $238.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

