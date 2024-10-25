Santori & Peters Inc. Buys Shares of 1,520 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.59. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $137.26.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.