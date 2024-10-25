Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.35 and traded as low as $59.96. Sabine Royalty Trust shares last traded at $60.28, with a volume of 46,629 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.00 and a 200 day moving average of $63.33.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.63% and a return on equity of 1,098.84%. The company had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4358 per share. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $5.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,107,000. 15.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

