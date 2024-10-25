Ryder System (NYSE:R) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of R traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.67. The stock had a trading volume of 110,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,261. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.28. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $91.31 and a 12 month high of $154.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.90 and a 200 day moving average of $130.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 42.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

R has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,773,543.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,656,570.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Further Reading

