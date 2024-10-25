Ryder System (NYSE:R) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

R stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.03. 82,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,124. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $91.31 and a 52 week high of $154.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.19%.

In other news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,773,543.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,656,570.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.57.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

