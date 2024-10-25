RTX (NYSE:RTX) PT Raised to $150.00

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RTX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

NYSE RTX opened at $125.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $166.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. RTX has a 52 week low of $77.76 and a 52 week high of $128.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.12.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that RTX will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,131,253 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth about $30,837,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 175,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after buying an additional 98,248 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of RTX by 174.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 365,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after buying an additional 232,103 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new stake in RTX in the second quarter worth $602,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

