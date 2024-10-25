Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target to $74.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 28.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price target on Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded down $6.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,572. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.97. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $84.18 and a 12-month high of $125.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1,010.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

