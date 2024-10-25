Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Sells 830 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,109 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,307,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $653,854,000 after acquiring an additional 637,931 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,120,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,494,000 after acquiring an additional 515,751 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,635,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $578,245,000 after acquiring an additional 147,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,391,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $575,460,000 after acquiring an additional 145,504 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.36.

MDT opened at $90.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The firm has a market cap of $116.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

