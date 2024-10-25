Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Has $4.74 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 65,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 22,533 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $8,437,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 32.3% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 90.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 90,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 42,949 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of TROW opened at $112.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.90. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on T. Rowe Price Group

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,712,255.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.