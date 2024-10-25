Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $542.10. The stock had a trading volume of 369,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,628. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $474.46 and a 1 year high of $579.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $551.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.46.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ROP

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.