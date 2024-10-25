Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Receives Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $665.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $660.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ROP. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.80.

ROP stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $540.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,475. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $474.46 and a 52-week high of $579.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $551.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 497.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 764.2% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 240,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 355.4% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $6,314,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

