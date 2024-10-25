Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Lowered to $666.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $675.00 to $666.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.80.

Shares of ROP traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $543.24. 51,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $474.46 and a 1 year high of $579.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $551.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.46.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

