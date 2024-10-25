Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Releases Earnings Results

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $916.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Rollins Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE ROL traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.48. 3,469,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rollins has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $51.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average is $48.12.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $236,545.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,129.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,999.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $236,545.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,129.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,056 shares of company stock worth $698,347. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

