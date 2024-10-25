Robert W. Baird Raises Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $626.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Melius raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.71.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE LMT opened at $564.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $579.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.50. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $413.92 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.30%.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 69.6% during the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,503,000 after buying an additional 36,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

