Robert W. Baird Lowers Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $133.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.07.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $110.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.70. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,504.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $104,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,539.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,977 shares of company stock worth $1,979,834 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Teradyne by 256.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

