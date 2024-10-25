Robert W. Baird Increases Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target to $95.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Masco from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Masco Price Performance

MAS opened at $82.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. Masco has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $86.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,273.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. raised its position in Masco by 1.6% in the third quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 40,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Masco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 471,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,564,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

