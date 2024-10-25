Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $2,487.84 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00007503 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,956.64 or 0.99921896 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00012798 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007221 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00064246 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

