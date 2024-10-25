Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issues Earnings Results

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Retail Opportunity Investments updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.030-1.050 EPS.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $16.27.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROIC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

