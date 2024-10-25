Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for OR FY2024 Earnings

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities raised Osisko Gold Royalties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

NYSE OR opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -57.36 and a beta of 1.04. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.11.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $47.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 437,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.78%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

