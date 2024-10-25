Request (REQ) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $562,436.95

Request (REQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. During the last week, Request has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Request has a total market cap of $74.57 million and approximately $562,436.95 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0970 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00007428 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,092.58 or 1.00129384 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00012879 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007195 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006337 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00063433 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,562,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,666,770 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,562,501.4072349 with 768,666,770.1116096 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09547508 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $529,223.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

