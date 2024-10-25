Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) PT Raised to $219.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $210.00 to $219.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.18.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $201.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $143.55 and a 12 month high of $208.69. The company has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

