Reliance (NYSE:RS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65 to $2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.40. Reliance also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 2.650-2.850 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research cut Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.40.

NYSE:RS traded down $10.26 on Friday, reaching $283.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,721. Reliance has a 1-year low of $237.14 and a 1-year high of $342.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.55.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.02). Reliance had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

