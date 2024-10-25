Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) was down 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.39 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 974,966 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 5,726,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RXRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 755.37%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 521,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,803.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $78,068.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,144,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,723,553.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $45,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 521,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,803.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,682 shares of company stock worth $1,284,153. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 25,851 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 80,664 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $89,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 527.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 71,182 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.