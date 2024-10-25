RDE, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFT) CEO Acquires $14,900.00 in Stock

RDE, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFT – Get Free Report) CEO Ketan Thakker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $14,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,694,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,369.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
RDE Stock Performance
GIFT stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. RDE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
About RDE
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RDE
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for RDE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RDE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.