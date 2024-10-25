RDE, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFT) CEO Acquires $14,900.00 in Stock

RDE, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFT – Get Free Report) CEO Ketan Thakker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $14,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,694,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,369.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RDE Stock Performance

GIFT stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. RDE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

About RDE

RDE, Inc owns and operates a restaurant deal space in the United States. The company operates Restaurant.com that connects digital consumers, businesses, and communities with dining and merchant deal options at approximately 182,500 restaurants and retailers to approximately 7.8 million customers. It sells discount certificates for restaurants, as well as complementary entertainment and travel offerings, and consumer products on behalf of third-party merchants.

