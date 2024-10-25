Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Up 6.4% – Time to Buy?

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.03 and last traded at $7.99. 253,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 524,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RYAM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $523.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier Advanced Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAM. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at $61,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 121.9% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Further Reading

