Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 3,960.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 105.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at $8,692,390. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF stock opened at $147.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $91.67 and a 1 year high of $148.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.26.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.44%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on RJF

About Raymond James

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.