Raymond James Lowers Earnings Estimates for Auto Prop Reit

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Free Report) – Raymond James decreased their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a report released on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28.
Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.49. The company had revenue of C$23.52 million during the quarter.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.
