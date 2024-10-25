Raymond James Lowers Earnings Estimates for Auto Prop Reit

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Free Report) – Raymond James decreased their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a report released on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28.

Get Auto Prop Reit alerts:

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.49. The company had revenue of C$23.52 million during the quarter.

Auto Prop Reit Stock Performance

Auto Prop Reit Announces Dividend

Auto Prop Reit Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

(Get Free Report)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.