Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) PT Raised to $193.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $171.00 to $193.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $193.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cfra set a $171.00 target price on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.09.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 0.7 %

RL stock opened at $197.94 on Monday. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $109.59 and a one year high of $207.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1,775.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

